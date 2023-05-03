Mother of slain 6-year-old Lynchburg shooting victim speaks out

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The mother of a 6-year-old shot and killed in Lynchburg Monday night is speaking out.

The boy was shot in the head while playing a video game on his bed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

According to the Peacemakers organization and the victim’s mother, the boy’s name is Kingston Campbell.

Shay Fowler, Kingston’s mother, released the following statement on the tragic incident:

My 3rd and final child. i was so excited to be having a baby boy after having two girls already. i fell in love with him at that very moment. then when i had him, he was the most cutest, fattest baby i had ever seen. he came out eating on his hands so i already knew he was going to always want something to eat LOL. growing up he always wanted to eat mcdonald’s everyday. 4 piece happy meal. extra fries. no sauce and a chocolate milk.

i used to get mad because i would be like Kingston pick something else to eat 🤣 or he would always say “mom can you make me some noodles” 🤣 it would make me mad because i would cook dinner and that’s what he wanted to eat instead. he was a funny kid too. when he was in kindergarten his teacher use to always say he would be in class doing pushups and flexing his muscles knowing he’s supposed to be doing some work 🤣

he’s always trying to make somebody laugh. he would walk around the house doing silly stuff or start dancing 🤣 Kingston loved video games and electronics. i mean this kid would literally sneak and be up on his nintendo switch at late night hours just so he can play fortnite or roblox. he didn’t care if it was a school night. he just knew when mom comes in and wakes him up at 7:30 for school he better get right on up or he wouldn’t see that nintendo for a few days. he ALWAYS got up and had a good day at school.

my baby was such a sweet boy. he loved stuffed animals. we could go in any store, if he saw a stuffed animal he would cry until i got it for him. Kingston had me wrapped around his little finger. he was my weakness. my only son. my youngest child. i will never be the same again. my girls was right beside him when it happened so i know they’re going to need some time to heal as well. to know someone could be so careless and do that to him breaks my heart.

i always said i never wanted my son to grow up and be in the streets and i meant that. having Hugh be there for my son since he was 1 no matter what, has helped me out a lot and helped my son be the man he was. he would open doors for me and his sisters. he would pray over dinner for the family. He knew God and i know that’s exactly who he’s with now. Up there singing his big heart out. He had such a beautiful voice to just be 6 years old.

I was so shocked when i first heard him sing. I’m hurt that it had to be my child but i pray that no one else has to go through this pain that i have to. It’s going to be a struggle and a long journey ahead for me and my girls. we just want to try to start over fresh in a new environment and hope it helps heal our hearts. We will forever carry Kingston Ah’mon Campbell with us.

Shay Fowler