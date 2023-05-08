Roanoke man reported missing, last seen on Williamson Road NE

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a man they say went missing this morning.

42-year-old Shawn Taylor went missing from the 1300 block of Plantation Road NE and was most recently seen in the 700 block of Williamson Road NE, according to RPD.

We’re told he was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a black fleece jacket.

Police say Taylor has cognitive deficiencies and takes daily medication, so they’d like to get him home as soon as possible.

According to Roanoke Police, the photo they provided of Taylor above is older and his appearance may have slightly changed since then.

If you see him or know where he may be, RPD asks that you call 911.