Vehicle crash on US-29N in Campbell County cleared

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

The scene of this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

If you’re driving on US-29 near Leland Road in Campbell County, save yourself some time! VDOT says a vehicle crash has led to delays.

At this time, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

We’ve reached out to Virginia State Police to learn and haven’t heard back yet.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

