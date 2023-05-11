82º

Meet Brooks: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Brooks is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a calm, sweet dog? Brooks may be a good fit for your family!

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, says he is about one year old and is energetic and compassionate. She says he loves to be pet, snuggle, and sit on laps.

Roanoke Valley SPCA says Brooks is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting Brooks, you can head to the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website to find more information about him, as well as the adoption process, here.

