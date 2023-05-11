New roller coaster set to open at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s largest-ever park expansion, Wildwood Grove, gets even bigger with the $25 million Big Bear Mountain that opens to the public on May 12. It’s the park’s newest roller coaster and its longest ride ever.

Circling Wildwood Grove, nestled up against the Great Smoky Mountains for nearly two minutes on almost 4,000 feet of track, this massive one-of-a-kind coaster from iconic manufacturer Vekoma hugs six acres of undulating forest topography, taking guests of all ages (minimum height requirement 39″) at a top speed of 48 mph.

Elizabeth Ringas, President of the American Coaster Enthusiasts, and Dollywood PR Director Wes Ramey joined Alyssa Rae on 10 News at Noon live from the roller coaster.