One apartment home, two vehicles hit by gunfire at Lynchburg’s Timbers Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An apartment home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in a shots-fired incident at the Timbers apartment complex Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 10 p.m., authorities were called to Old Forest Road after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that an apartment and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire and that a family had been inside of the apartment home at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt, according to police.

Witnesses told police that they saw a Hyundai Elantra leave the parking lot after the shots were fired.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com