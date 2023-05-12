Danville man triples Powerball prize to win $150,000

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man won a $150,000 prize playing Powerball through the Virginia Lottery.

At first, Wayne Bosman thought he won $50,000.

“I forgot about the Power Play!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Bosman bought the winning ticket at Juniors Convenience Store at 2980 West Main Street in Danville for the April 19 drawing.

His winning ticket was one of three he bought that day, and matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000. But, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play, tripling his winnings to $150,000.

The winning numbers were 4-11-21-38-64, and the Powerball number was 11.

Bosman, who is retired from the U.S. Army, said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and maybe take a vacation.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.