Lynchburg crews respond to early morning house fire

At about 3:25 a.m., crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home in the 200 block of Pine Street.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

At about 3:25 a.m., crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Authorities said the resident had already gotten out prior to their arrival, adding that the fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

The Red Cross will help the resident with temporary shelter, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.