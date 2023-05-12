83º

Local News

State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

Happened Wednesday on Route 220, police said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Franklin County, Fatal Crash, Virginia State Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead Wednesday in Franklin County.

Police said it happened at 4:35 p.m. on Route 220, just north of Taylor Road.

According to authorities, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of Carilion Clinic, crossing the northbound lanes of Route 220, when the vehicle was hit by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was heading north on Route 220.

VSP said the driver of the Toyota, identified as Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz, died at the scene and the passenger, Carol Montgomery, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Honda, Jeremy Quarles, 25 of Roanoke, was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash, police said.

According to police, speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

VSP said the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email