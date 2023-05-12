State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead Wednesday in Franklin County.

Police said it happened at 4:35 p.m. on Route 220, just north of Taylor Road.

According to authorities, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of Carilion Clinic, crossing the northbound lanes of Route 220, when the vehicle was hit by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was heading north on Route 220.

VSP said the driver of the Toyota, identified as Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz, died at the scene and the passenger, Carol Montgomery, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Honda, Jeremy Quarles, 25 of Roanoke, was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash, police said.

According to police, speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

VSP said the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.