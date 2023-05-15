WATCH: Grand opening ceremony held for temporary Danville casino

There was a grand opening ceremony as leaders celebrate the official opening of Caesars’ temporary casino Monday at about 9:30 a.m.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will feature more than 700 slot machines and 25 live table games, including blackjack and roulette, and a quick-serve restaurant opening called Three Stacks.

The ceremony included a ribbon cutting and remarks from officials. A line wrapped around the building, with many excited to place their bets.

Missed it? Don’t fret! You can watch the entire thing here: