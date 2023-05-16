80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke City Council votes against Fishburn Park rezoning

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fishburn Park, Roanoke City Council, Roanoke City Planning Commission, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council members voted against rezoning Fishburn Park.

Leaders shot down the ordinance 6 to 1 on Monday night.

This comes after the Roanoke City Planning Commission voted to approve rezoning the park last week.

It would have allowed an old cabin to be turned into a coffee shop.

One of the most significant concerns leaders expressed was parking in the area.

As we’ve previously reported, the project has gotten some pushback from neighbors who wanted to preserve the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email