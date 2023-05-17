Franklin County leaders consider putting more SROs in schools

Franklin County Board of Supervisors met for a work session on Tuesday to discuss how to pay for a permanent SRO in each elementary school. County leaders are still waiting to learn how much grant funding they’ll receive before making a final decision on how to fund the SRO’s.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors met for a work session on Tuesday to discuss how to pay for a permanent SRO in each elementary school.

County leaders are still waiting to learn how much grant funding they’ll receive before making a final decision on how to fund the SROs.

Franklin County Finance Director Brian Carter said recent school shootings across the nation prompted county leaders to push for more security.

“The board definitely has the safety of the children in our public schools at heart,” Carter said. “So, certainly a priority of the board.”

The discussion will continue at an upcoming board meeting in June.