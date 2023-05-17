Future of Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention funding still up for debate

ROANOKE, Va. – A months-long debate has still not settled in the Star City over the way the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission funds some of its efforts.

On Monday, the Roanoke City Council ultimately tabled an ordinance that would subject the commission to more spending oversight.

Right now, the council reviews the recommendations on how to use general fund money, but not grant money. The ordinance discussed Monday would give the council the ability to review GVPC recommendations regarding grant funds.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds has been critical of the funding throughout 2023.

“I just still have a little concern with regards to the monitoring and evaluate the programs of such agencies,” Moon-Reynolds said during Monday night’s council meeting.

There is still some confusion as to how the commission funds some of their efforts. City Attorney Spencer clarified how it’s not the commission actually spending the money, the city is.

“They’re an advisory board. They didn’t spend the money. I want both our residents to be aware of that, and the press, because I think that’s been a mis-thought that they were spending money. Understand, please, they were not. They were simply giving their recommendation and the city, based on the appropriation by this council, spent the funds,” Spencer said.

A day later, the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission met to discuss future funding protocols. Chairman of the commission and Vice-Mayor of the city, Joe Cobb, says there is already a good process in place.

“I want to state very clearly, we had a very healthy and transparent process before,” Cobb said.

The commission is ready to get into its next round of funding with $100,000 in mini-grants available. Cobb told 10 News that they would have been far along in the process had it not been for all the concerns.

“Had there not been some of these concerns or questions raised, we would have normally been doing this in January…well ahead of the summer. So we are well behind in getting some of this additional funding out,” Cobb said.

The ordinance in terms of more oversight is tabled for now. The city is also still waiting on an audit of the commission’s funding.