SCC seeking public comment on proposed Appalachian Power rate increase

The State Corporation Commission is giving the public a chance to weigh in on a proposed Appalachian Power rate increase.

If the rate request is approved, the average residential customer could see their monthly bill go up by $25, a 15% increase. Low-income customers who qualify for the proposed basic service charge waiver would see an increase of about $16, or 10.5%.

To voice your concerns visit the SCC website, click “cases” and then “submit public comments.” Once you do that, scroll down to case number “PUR-2023-00002″ and click “submit comments” to leave a statement. You have until Aug. 17 to do so.

There will also be a public witness session on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. where you can express your reservations. The entire hearing will be webcast at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.

To participate, you must pre-register with the SCC by 5 p.m. on Aug. 17. This can be done online, by emailing the form to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov or by calling the SCC at 804-371-9141. Witnesses will be given five minutes to provide their testimony.