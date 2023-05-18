18-year-old charged in connection with Liberty High School incident released on bond

BEDFORD, Va. – An 18-year-old who was arrested and charged in connection with a Liberty High School incident on May 10 was released on a $5,000 bond.

10 News previously reported that Bryce Wilson Snead was one of the two students arrested and charged in connection with the incident that caused the school to be placed on lockdown, and faced a felony charge, according to arrest warrants.

According to a Liberty High School Minutemen sports roster, Snead is also a student-athlete – #9 RB/LB on the football team.

The second person was not identified given that authorities are not permitted to reference a juvenile and their charges, according to Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

According to the arrest warrant, Snead faces the following charge: “communicated to Liberty High School staff/administrators information, knowing the same to be false, as to the existence of a peril of bombing, burning, destruction or damage to a place of assembly, building or structure, or a means of transportation.”

Snead’s court date is set for July 24, at 1:30 p.m.