Liberty High School in Bedford on lockdown, authorities say no active threat

BEDFORD, Va. – All buildings have been secured after Liberty High School was placed on an active lockdown around 2 p.m., according to school officials.

Officials said law enforcement officers are on scene to ensure the safety of students and staff, and they said there is no active threat.

Students will be dismissed as normal.

Liberty Middle is also on low-level lockdown, and students will be dismissed per normal procedure.

You can read the full statement sent to parents below:

Today May 10, 2023, Liberty High School is on active lockdown as of approximately 2:00 pm due to a reported threat. Law enforcement officials are on scene to ensure the safety of students and staff. Law enforcement has secured all buildings and at this time there is no active threat. Student dismissal will proceed per normal procedures. Please know that as more information is received, details will be released. Liberty Middle is on low level lockdown as well. Students dismissal will proceed procedures.

