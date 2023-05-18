Lynchburg woman charged after she attacked officers with knives, shot by police, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman has been charged after she allegedly attacked officers with knives, then was shot earlier this month, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The incident happened on May 12 at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Longview Road, as we previously reported.

Around 9:37 that morning, LPD said they were called to a residence for the report of a woman, now identified as 34-year-old Ashley Biggs Neeley, who was allegedly assaulting a Child Protective Service staff member.

When officers got to the home, they said Neeley attacked them with knives. One officer then fired his department-issued handgun, shooting Neeley, according to police.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the CPS staff member did not require medical attention, police said. We’re told two knives were recovered afterward.

On May 18, Virginia State Police said that Neeley is now facing several charges, which include:

Two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery,

One felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer,

One felony count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

According to state police, Neeley is still being treated at the Lynchburg General Hospital in the custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office was asked to investigate the incident by Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. The investigation is ongoing and once it is completed, police say they will turn their findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

No mugshot is available for Neeley at this time. When a mugshot becomes available, it will be added to this article.