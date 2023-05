Meet Tipsie, a four-month-old puppy who is looking for her forever home! Tipsie loves people and is very friendly. She has tons of energy and is very happy and active.

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Tipsie, a four-month-old puppy who is looking for her forever home!

Tipsie loves people and is very friendly. She has tons of energy and is very happy and active.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says Tipsie weighs 26 pounds, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you’re interested in adopting Tipsie, visit here.