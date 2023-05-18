Roanoke family celebrates life of loved one shot and killed

ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends of 32-year-old, Jaleel Tate, gathered to celebrate his life after they say he was shot and killed on May 8.

Tate’s sister, Kiara, said she and her brother had so many goals in life that can’t be fulfilled now.

“32 is a really young age to die, especially in the manner that he did … he didn’t deserve it. He was very loved … very loved,” Tate said.

Kiara told 10 News that the suspect in the shooting is their cousin. Roanoke police released a report Monday saying Al-Sherrief Mahoney was arrested for second-degree murder by U.S. Marshals.

A video shown in our newscast shows Sherrief being arrested. Kiara said the video gives her family a lot of hope to push forward.

“He deserved to crawl backwards … taking my brother away from his wife and his kids and my parents. Seeing that video gave me and my sister hope. That little piece of justice gives us motivation to keep going,” Tate said.

The family set up a candlelight vigil in the same parking lot where Jaleel was shot. Kiara says Tate’s 9-month-old baby was also in the car when Jaleel was shot.

“We could easily be mourning two lives not one right now and I want everyone to remember that,” Tate said.

Family and friends both near and far came to celebrate Tate’s life. People wore red because it was his favorite color and the family had shirts made out with pictures featured on them.