Murder investigation underway in Rockingham County, NC

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, North Carolina – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is investigating a murder.

At around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ramon’s Shell along U.S. 220 in Madison, North Carolina for a report of a dead individual in the parking lot.

Information about the victim is not being released at this time as Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators work to identify the victim in order to notify the next of kin.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators believe this to be a homicide. They say the victim appears to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the murder happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell.

Anyone who may have any information about the murder is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.