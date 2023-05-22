RAM House wants your help to find a new location

Thanks to a special donor, the RAM House – Roanoke Area Ministries – has the funds, and officials say they’re ready to look for a new place.

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique call for help from one local organization.

Their shelter and food kitchen help people in the area struggling with substance abuse and experiencing homelessness.

Right now, their day shelter houses about 70 people and they feed up to 200 people per day, but an increase in need since COVID-19 means they need a bigger space and now they want your help finding it.

“We want a community campaign where everybody is out there looking for us -- and everybody knows someone who owns warehouses and buildings out there so we figure that this is the way to go because if people understand what our need is and they know that we’re trying to better Roanoke they’re definitely going to jump in and try and find us a spot,” Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of RAM House said.

According to their website, RAM House requires a building that has between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet – they say their ideal size would be between 13,000 and 16,000 square feet. Officials say they’d like to find a location within, or relatively close, to Downtown Roanoke.

If you have any suggestions for places, you can click here to visit their website and leave a comment.