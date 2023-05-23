74º

Appomattox woman makes second grocery trip, wins $300k off lotto ticket

The store was out of bananas on Saturday, so she went back the next day and also bought a winning ticket, officials say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Nancy Webb, lottery winner in Appomattox (Credit: Virginia Lottery) (WSLS)

APPOMATTOX, Va. – An Appomattox woman had to go back to the grocery store on Sunday since they didn’t have bananas the day before, and while she was there, she bought a lotto ticket. To her surprise, she ended up winning $300,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

We’re told Nancy Webb doesn’t usually play to win. After she bought her ticket, officials said she sat in the Kroger parking lot and scratched it – then realized she won The 100X the Money’s second top-prize.

The Virginia Lottery says prizes for the game range from $30 to $5 million, and there are three second-top-prizes of $300,000. Now that Webb has won, two second-top-prizes remain.

Officials say the chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 2,652,000.

