Bedford County halfway home applicant speaks on request withdrawal

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A halfway home that was set to come to Bedford County will no longer be opening its doors.

Sobrius, the company that wanted to establish an addiction treatment center on Lowry Road, withdrew its permit request.

Earlier this month, the planning commission voted the proposal down 4-2, but it was slated to appear before the Board of Supervisors in June.

Company leaders said their decision to withdraw was prompted by the emotion they saw from nearby residents.

“It’s disappointing, but we understand,” said Doug Fullway, chief financial officer for Sobrius. “It’s their community, we were trying to contribute, we’re not welcome, so we’ll move on. It’s not that complicated.”

Fullaway said they plan to sell the property and scout for a future location elsewhere.

The company is still operating in Galax and has plans to open a site they’ve been working on in Bassett next month.