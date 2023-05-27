T-Rex Trail returns to Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The T-Rex Trail is back at Explore Park.

This immersive and educational experience takes us back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

“Folks can travel back in time along our trail with 19 animatronic dinosaurs, five new giant insects, some photo-ops, a dino dig pit, and some new features as well,” Marketing Adminstrative Coordinator Alex North said. “So not only will they be able to travel back in time, but they will be able to learn a little about each dinosaur from the Triassic, Jurassic, and late and early Cretaceous period. So we also have a video series which is education, which features Dino Don, so you’ll travel back in time to get him back to the future and learn a little bit about some dinosaurs as well.”

The T-Rex Trail opens today and runs through August.

Kids 2 to 15 are $10 and everyone 16 and older is $15.

You can save one dollar on your ticket if you register in advance on the Roanoke County Parks website.