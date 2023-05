Two people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Forest Sunday night, according to the Forest Fire Department.

FOREST, Va. – Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Forest Sunday night, according to the Forest Fire Department.

Authorities arrived at the crash scene on Evington Road and found a two-vehicle head-on collision with one person trapped inside their vehicle.

After crews helped the individual from the vehicle, both people were transported to a local hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.