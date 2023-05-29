71º

76th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service held in Buchanan

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Buchanan, Botetourt County, Memorial Day
The rainy weather impacted several Memorial Day events in our region, including the 76th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service hosted by the Buchanan American Legion Post 93.

The service is usually held at the Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan, but because of the rain, the event was held inside at Solomon’s Mission.

Dozens of veterans, their loved ones and other community members came together to remember and honor the men and women who gave their all for our freedom.

“It’s very important to us as Americans and veterans to remember those who stepped up to the plate and said, ‘I will for this country.’ And even more importantly those who were able to pay the ultimate sacrifice,” said Daniel Garrett American Legion District 9 Commander.

