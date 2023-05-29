🌧️Share your weather pics with us through Pin It for a chance to be featured on TV

The unofficial start of the summer is looking pretty dreary, with widespread showers rolling across much of our region this Memorial Day.

As the rain continues to drench parts of Virginia, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Franklin, Floyd and Roanoke until 3:30 p.m.

Want to be a part of our weather forecast? If it is safe to do so, snap a picture of weather conditions near you and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms. It could also even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on Virginia Today, which airs on weekday mornings.

Wondering how that works? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

Once you’ve done that, your photo should appear in our weather gallery below:

Be sure to stay weather-aware today by downloading our free 10 News weather app for updates on the forecast.