Residents displaced after structure fire in Lynchburg

Crews have cleared the scene of a structure fire at a home in Lynchburg. (Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has completed its investigation into a fire that took place at a home in Lynchburg Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Officials said around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 1504 Pierce Street, and found fire showing at the front of the building.

We’re told crews quickly knocked the fire down and were able to make entry into the home, which contained upstairs and downstairs apartments.

Authorities say no one was in either apartment at the time of the fire, and crews distinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. Damages were limited to the front of the building, but both apartments are considered uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

Officials say residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross with temporary housing.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire appears to be improperly discarded smoking materials. LFD said the fire is not related to the multiple fires that took place Wednesday in Lynchburg, and the previous three were ruled accidental in nature.