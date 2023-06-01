80º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2-year-old reported missing from daycare in Carroll County found safe

The toddler was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing, Carroll County, Hillsville

CARROLL COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

The two-year-old reported missing from a daycare in Hillsville has been found safe, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a two-year-old last seen at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the child was reported missing just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was last seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsville Police Department, Carroll County Search and Rescue, Virginia State Police and Virginia State Police Aviation are working on the case to locate the toddler.

We’re working for you to learn more

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email