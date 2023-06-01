2-year-old reported missing from daycare in Carroll County found safe

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The two-year-old reported missing from a daycare in Hillsville has been found safe, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a two-year-old last seen at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the child was reported missing just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was last seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsville Police Department, Carroll County Search and Rescue, Virginia State Police and Virginia State Police Aviation are working on the case to locate the toddler.

We’re working for you to learn more