Local first responders to meet on the baseball diamond for the annual Guns and Hoses softball game

You can watch local firefighters and police officers compete in the 18th Annual Guns and Hoses Softball Game Saturday, June 3, taking place at the Salem Red Sox Stadium at 6 p.m.

SALEM, Va. – You can watch local firefighters and police officers compete in the 18th Annual Guns and Hoses softball game Saturday, June 3. It is taking place at the Salem Red Sox Stadium at 6 p.m.

First responders will play nine innings at Carilion Clinic Field. A $5 donation is required for entry at the gate.

This is a chance to get the community involved and interact with local first responders.

CJ Arrington, a captain for Roanoke City Fire and EMS has been playing in the game since the beginning in 2005. He says he loves to play and it’s a good way to meet other first responders in the area.

“Softball for me has always been a great way to play and be competitive but also find comradery, not only the way we have it in the firehouse but also on the field. We meet a bunch of good men and women who play the game and love it and enjoy it. So softball has always been that release for me,” Arrington said.

Players from the game are from Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Salem, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Franklin County, and more.

In addition to the action on the field, there will be fire trucks on display. Fans will also have the opportunity to get to know their local heroes, while enjoying a night at the ballpark.

Even though the game is a lot of fun, it also gives back to a good cause. This year, they are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia. It was established in 1984 and provides a home-away-from-home for families who have children that are sick and being treated. Each year they provide care for 700 families.

Arrington said, “The goal every year is to try and get as many people as we can out there because what that is going to do, is build more money for the charity. They get to come out and see a great event and see a bunch of local firefighters and police officers play a game they like to play and being competitive and build money for the charities.”

Last year, the Guns and Hoses softball game raised $3,400. The year before that, they raised $5,400.

Each year they choose a different charity to raise money for. Whichever team wins the game, gets to pick the charity for the next year.