611 locomotive, ‘Queen of Steam,’ to be on display in Roanoke Saturday

Choo-choo! The Queen of Steam is back home.

ROANOKE, Va. – With the Queen of Steam finally back in town after over four years, the Virginia Museum of Transportation will welcome visitors on Saturday.

The “Blow the Whistle Event” is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those interested in viewing the steam locomotive.

It costs $35 per person, in addition to the price of admission.

Visitors will have the chance for a cab tour, and to blow the whistle.

Long pants and closed-toe shoes are required, and you must be 16 to be in the cab unaccompanied.

If you go see the Queen of Steam, be sure to send your pictures our way via Pin It!

Here’s how it works:



Upload your photo to Pin It

Select “News Events” as the channel and category,



Include a description (optional),



Hit submit,





Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.