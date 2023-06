Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Choo-choo! The Queen of Steam is on her way home.

The 611 is set to return to the Star City Friday, according to Virginia Museum of Transportation officials.

We’re told the steam locomotive is set to arrive between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

According to officials, 611 left from Shenandoah Friday morning, and travel time could vary based on other rail travel.