Court documents reveal new details in Lynchburg 6 year old’s death investigation

LPD said the boy was 6 years old and was shot in the head while playing a video game on his bed.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been one month since 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while playing video games in his home on Floyd Street in Lynchburg - and police have yet to make an arrest.

On Friday, 10 News obtained new court documents about the investigation.

According to the warrants, an anonymous person told police a group parked a car near 17th Street and Spencer Place and then walked off.

The person said gunshots rang out, and the group returned to the car and left.

Police say surveillance footage from the shooting showed the suspects running in the direction of the parked car.

The warrants also reveal police are requesting information from the Verizon cell towers that service Floyd Street and 16th Street, as well as 17th Street, where the suspects and the parked car were seen.