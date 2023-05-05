Gun found shortly after Lynchburg 6-year-old’s murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg court records reveal a gun was found shortly after a 6-year-old was shot to death Monday night.

According to the search warrant, a citizen found the gun inside of a city recycling bin, and it matched the description of evidence found at the scene of the crime.

Police said 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was playing video games inside of his Floyd Street home when he was struck and killed by a bullet. They said a group of people fired off rounds towards the home.

According to the search warrant, the gun turned in by the citizen has the same size cartridge cases found at the scene of the crime and the same Hornady brand ammunition inside that was found by investigators.

Meanwhile, the search for suspects continues. Police said they have no further updates at this time.