Pipestem State Park adds adventure series

With the kick off to the summer season, Pipestem State Park in West Virginia is rolling out a new series of adventures for the family and even those willing to up the adrenaline ante.

PIPESTEM, W.Va. – With the kick-off to the summer season, Pipestem State Park in West Virginia is rolling out a new series of adventures for the family and even those willing to up the adrenaline ante.

The park has invested millions of dollars in Pipestem Adventures, giving people an experience that goes beyond the normal state park experience.

Most notable is a guided zipline experience that traverses the new river multiple times and takes more than three hours to complete.

“Zip lines are all about topography and the topography at Pipestem is unbelievable. It’s in a gorge the Blue Stone Gorge, the river runs through it and so we were able to run the zip line across that gorge three times at heights of 300 feet in the air, so you know it’s more exhilarating being that high,” said Paul Buechler, CEO of Pipestem Adventures.

There are also new water features in the pool area as well as family-friendly inflatable kayak tours and a separate program that offers everything from ax throwing and skeet shooting.

Watch John Carlin’s complete interview with Pipestem Adventures CEO Paul Buechler below.