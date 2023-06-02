South Boston Police Department looking for suspects after car break-ins, credit card thefts

In the incidents, SBPD said the group breaks vehicle windows and steals credit cards, then travels to local grocery stores, and uses the stolen cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of Visa gift cards.

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for suspects after several car break-ins and credit card thefts.

In the incidents, SBPD said the group breaks vehicle windows and steals credit cards, then travels to local grocery stores, and uses the stolen cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of Visa gift cards.

There have been several reports of break-ins at Town Parks and Recreation areas and Church parking lots in South Boston, but police said the suspects in the group are known to law enforcement agencies across Virginia and North Carolina as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The suspects were seen driving a newer model blacked-out, Dodge Charger with an out-of-state temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle, and is described to have a loud exhaust, authorities said. We’re told the group is typically seen wearing hoodies and COVID-19 masks, which conceal their identities from surveillance cameras.

As a precaution, the South Boston Police Department is urging citizens to keep their valuables with them, hide them in a location that cannot be seen from the outside of their vehicle, put them in the trunk, or leave those items that are not needed at that time at home.

If a citizen has their car broken into or realizes their cards have been stolen, SBPD said it is imperative that they contact law enforcement and their bank immediately to report the incident.

The police department noted that they are also requesting local stores to check the ID of people buying many gift cards in self-checkout lanes and make sure their ID matches the name on the credit card being used.

Police say in the video above, a suspect is at Walmart buying thousands of dollars in gift cards with a stolen credit card. We’re told the credit cards are typically used just minutes after a break-in.