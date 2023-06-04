Check out this video Giles County Flooding (Memorial Day Weekend)

GILES COUNTY, VA. – After constant rain, there was flooding in Giles County from Memorial Day Weekend.

Drone footage from by Melanie Vaught of the flooding shows effected the area earlier last week.

Some areas of Giles have standing water.

Emergency leaders say Wolf Creek crest around 2 monday afternoon; Walker Creek around 8:15 Monday evening and the New River around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Giles leaders said Walker Creek crests at 14 feet, before moderate flood stage.

“Was more than a complicated factor, since it was holiday weekend busier call volume and 50 more related to the storm, made it bit difficult to handle but nothing compared to our neighbors,” Jon Butler, Emergency Operations with Giles County said.

The water receded earlies last week around Wednesday.