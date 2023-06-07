$1.5 million awarded in wrongful death settlement for Botetourt County cyclist killed by driver

ROANOKE, Va. – A new development in the case of Tabitha Thompson, the Botetourt County woman who was cycling along Lee Highway last year when she was hit and killed by an SUV.

Court records show the driver, Danielle Rock, and her insurance company, filed a petition for a judge to approve a wrongful death settlement in the amount of $1.5 million.

Tabitha’s husband, Matt, said a Roanoke City Judge approved the settlement on Tuesday.

Matt released a statement to 10 News saying in part, “We won’t allow Tab’s light to be fully extinguished. Her communities came together and demonstrated the enormous impact of one tiny person. Today we’ll continue to carry that light in hopes to be the movement that alters the driving culture in our region.”

Thompson’s defense attorney, John Litchenstein also released a statement saying, “This was a horrible tragedy and a completely needless loss. The success of this legal case is only there to help.”

We reached out to Rock’s attorney, Andrew Gerrish who says he has no comment about the settlement.