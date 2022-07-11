Woman sentenced to one month for crash that left a Botetourt cyclist dead

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, a woman was sentenced for hitting and killing a Botetourt cyclist earlier this year.

In February, the driver of an SUV, Danielle Rock, hit 39-year-old Tabitha Thompson while she was riding her bike on Route 11 in Botetourt County.

10 News originally reported on the incident in February – Thompson was hurt in the crash and later died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While mourning the loss of a beloved friend, teacher, and caretaker with a “firecracker” personality, the community came together – Community members participated in Fleet Feet’s pub run in Thompson’s honor and Fleet Feet even donated $25k to Carilion Clinic during their virtual fundraising event called #Miles4Tab.

Rock was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended on Monday, the court document said, and now has a restricted license, for use only to and from work during work hours, to transport a minor child, and to and from court-ordered facilities.