‘The Big Run’ proceeds donated to family of father killed in car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – Fleet Feet’s “The Big Run” was held on Wednesday. It’s an annual race held on Global Running Day.

This year, the race benefited Smiles4Tab, a charity in Tabitha Thompson’s name. She was hit and killed by an SUV while cycling along Lee Highway last year.

Smiles4Tab donated The Big Run’s proceeds to the Schultz family, who is remembering the loss of their loved one. 26-year-old David Schultz II, who worked at Fleet Feet, died in a car wreck last month.

He was loved by many, including his 9-month-old son, according to his wife, Kirsten.

“David was a loving father and husband,” Kirsten said. “He was a friend to everyone he met.”

She said performing was a big passion of David’s. She said she’s thankful for community support and has plans to advocate for a guardrail in Tinker Creek, where the crash happened.