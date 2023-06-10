Humble Hustle hosts ‘Ignite Your Purpose’ conference

On Saturday morning, Hollins University and the Humble Hustle Company welcomed middle and high school girls to the “Ignite Your Purpose” conference.

The conference is presented by Humble Hustle’s Pretty Humble program, which cultivates and develops young Black women by empowering them through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership.

Participants had the opportunity to explore various career paths, gain additional insight into their mental health, and receive opportunities to conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.

“Young girls in the community need that mentorship, they need a day full of unity and love especially when they just got out of school, what else is left for them to do during the summertime besides work, this is something they can look forward to,” Director of Operations for Humble Hustle Myleah Akers said.

