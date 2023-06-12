67º

Lexington’s ‘Lex Rock BV Juneteenth’ event to be held June 17

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Greg Moore

Tags: Lexington, Juneteenth, Community, Events

LEXINGTON, Va. – For those looking to recognize the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the City of Lexington has you covered.

The city will be hosting its Third Annual “Lex Rock BV Juneteenth” this Saturday, June 17, at Richardson Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will include kid activities, talent shows, food vendors, and live music.

There will also be time to learn about emancipation and freedom.

“I think it is great to one, create connections with those at Washington & Lee and VMI and the local black community and other interested parties to create a celebration of emancipation. But also as a celebration of Lexington, also Rockbridge County,” Sascha Goluboff, co-organizer of the event said.

This is the fourth year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a state holiday.

