Toddler sent to the hospital after being hit by cargo train in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. – A toddler was taken to the VCU Medical Center after being hit by a cargo train in Henrico Wednesday night, according to Henrico Police.

Authorities say it happened at about 8 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Dill Avenue and Vawter Avenue off Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The child is believed to be in stable condition and police are working to locate the parents.

We’re told the train conductor tried to immediately stop the train and called for help.

The police department is now urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of playing near train tracks.

“It’s illegal to actually trespass, but those with small children have conversations and hold their hands when you’re near these crossings because it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Henrico public information officer Matt Pecka.

No charges are pending at this time.