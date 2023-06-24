Human remains found in crawl space of home in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a crawl space of a home in Collinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Saturday around 3:05 p.m., a 911 call came in and deputies responded to the house located on John Redd Blvd.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered the remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry.

The sheriff’s office said the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).