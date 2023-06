Car crash on I-81 in Roanoke County (Credit: Brittany Furrow)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – UPDATE

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash on I-81 North in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

The crash happened at mile marker 134.9, crews said.

As of 4:57 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information.

