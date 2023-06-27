Christiansburg Town Council set to come to agreement on SROs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Town Council is set to come to an agreement on SROs in Christiansburg schools.

Council voted in January to suspend funding for SROs within town limits.

Christiansburg funded SROs in three Christiansburg schools. They say they want Montgomery County to work to fund and staff the program.

The agreement council is looking at on Tuesday night details both the sheriff’s department and Christiansburg Police Department’s responsibilities if they split the role.

This agreement will need to be approved by both council and the board of supervisors.