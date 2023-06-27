77º

Local News

Christiansburg Town Council set to come to agreement on SROs

The town voted to suspend funding for SROs in January

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Christiansburg, Montgomery County, New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Town Council is set to come to an agreement on SROs in Christiansburg schools.

Council voted in January to suspend funding for SROs within town limits.

Christiansburg funded SROs in three Christiansburg schools. They say they want Montgomery County to work to fund and staff the program.

The agreement council is looking at on Tuesday night details both the sheriff’s department and Christiansburg Police Department’s responsibilities if they split the role.

This agreement will need to be approved by both council and the board of supervisors.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email