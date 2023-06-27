Lynchburg officials, Kingston Campbell’s family raise money for ‘Kingston Reward Fund’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been nearly two months since six-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed inside his Lynchburg home.

Lynchburg Police say no arrests have been made, which is why the non-profit, One Community, One Voice created the Kingston Reward Fund.

A monetary reward to encourage people who may know who’s responsible for Kingston’s death to come forward.

“This fund is to actually help us solve the crime of Kingston’s murder,” said the President of One Community, One Voice, Pastor James Camm.

Camm is encouraging people in the Lynchburg community to donate $7 to the Kingston Reward Fund in honor of what would’ve been Kingston’s seventh birthday this past weekend.

So far, over $3,000 has been raised. That’s in addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by Central Virginia’s Crimestoppers.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says his department is working around the clock to try and solve this case, but they need the community’s help.

“We’ve got to get assistance from the community. And I’m tired of hearing all the excuses of why people don’t come forward, the excuses have got to stop and we’ve got to get people to step up, stand up and do the right thing,” said Chief Zuidema.

Kingston’s aunt, Raven Loving is begging people to share what they may know, in hopes of getting one step closer to justice for Kingston.

“I just know it’s easy to give out information and if this was your son, nephew, or child or anything you should want justice for something like this,” said Loving.

Submit a tip anonymously through the Crimestoppers website.

To donate to the Kingston Reward Fund, visit One Community, One Voice’s website.