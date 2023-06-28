Body found in Roanoke River near Hardy, investigation underway

HARDY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the Roanoke River on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Franklin County E911 Center received a report of a body near Pitzer Cicle in the Hardy area of the Roanoke River, authorities said.

Crews from various agencies responded to the scene and found a body in the water, according to the sheriff’s office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The victim has not yet been identified and information is limited as the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if foul play is suspected.

