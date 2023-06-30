BE FEATURED ON TV: Share your 4th of July, Salem Fair pictures with us! 🌞

It’s a busy weekend in the Roanoke Valley! With July 4th just around the corner, the 10 News team kicked off WSLS Night at the Salem Fair and had an absolute blast, but we know we aren’t the only ones having tons of fun this summer!

While you’re out there making long-lasting memories, snap a selfie, picture, or video, and be sure to send it our way via Pin It as long as it is safe to do so. Now your favorite moments can be featured on TV, too!

Once you submit your photo, you have the chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms. It could also even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on Virginia Today, which airs on weekday mornings.

If you’ve never used Pin It before – don’t worry. It’s actually pretty easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Something Good” or “Holidays” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

Just check out some moments from WSLS Night at the Salem Fair submitted to Pin It below!