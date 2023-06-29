CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: See this year’s WSLS Night at the Salem Fair from all angles!

SALEM, Va. – Join us for WSLS Night at the Salem Fair!

This special event will take place Thursday evening. So be sure to stop by, and you might even see some familiar faces from the 10 News family.

At this year’s event, when you donate two pairs of socks, you’ll receive discounted wristbands for $19, that would normally cost $28. The donated socks benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet.

But, if you’d prefer to take it all in from home, we’ve got you covered.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, you’ll be able to see three different views of the festivities. Scroll down to see the action — from all angles!